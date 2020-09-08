Man Arrested After Fatal Stabbing Near Bagley, Minnesota

BAGLEY, Minn. — A man is jailed on a second-degree murder charge after a fatal stabbing near Bagley, Minnesota.

Clearwater County deputies and Bagley Police responded about 8:30 Monday night and encountered 27-year-old Christopher Colgrove.

They say he was uncooperative and ran.

They then heard a woman screaming at a neighboring house and saw a struggle inside.

They used a taser on Colgrove but he stabbed 53-year-old Dawn Swenson and ran into the woods.

He was arrested after a lengthy search.

Swenson died of her injuries.