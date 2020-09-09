349 COVID-19 Tests In Fargo Ruined Before They Could Be Run

Health officials say this is the first time this issue has happened at the state lab

BISMARCK, N.D. — A handling error is being blamed for a loss of 349 COVID-19 samples from a Fargo event last week.

The samples were put in a different refrigerator and the samples went undetected past the time where they could be tested.

They say processes and procedures are being updated to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

They have reached out to those impacted to apologize and ask that they retest.