Decorating Downtown Fargo with Chalk

FARGO, N.D. – The Downtown Community Partnership needed a big idea that was COVID-19 friendly to celebrate some of the last days of summer.

Their grand idea?

Walk and Chalk, a celebration of downtown art letting families create some of their own.

“It was just an idea that was very casual. We needed something casual that people can do during the pandemic that people could do and socially distance,” said Lora Larson, the Development Coordinator for the Downtown Community Partnership.

People loved it.

“It’s something they can do that is fun and artistic and it is something to get out of the house for,” said Larson.

Chalk art can be seen near the Plains Art Museum, the Civic Center Plaza and 2nd Avenue.

“We’re seeing some scribbles from kids as young as one, to some people that look like they are professional artists,” said Larson.

In fact, there was a professional artist.

Tayler Bjornson is a calligraphist for Taylily Lettering.

“I figured I’d take advantage of getting out of the house from being couped up from COVID,” said Bjornson, “You know we only get these beautiful days so often and it’s the last couple days of summer.”

She decided to take on a special project.

“I am attempting to do a drawing of Black Panther,” said Bjornson.

A tribute to Chadwick Boseman who recently died of colon cancer, but is fondly remembered by the entire world.

If you missed out on the chance to create some art of your own, don’t worry, you can still see it if you head downtown.

“It’ll stay until Mother Nature washes it away,” said Larson.

Interstate Parking and the Downtown Community Partnership sponsored the event.