Fargo Police searching for robbery suspects

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police are searching for a man and woman who are suspects in what appears to have been a planned robbery Wednesday night.

Sgt. Sam Bollman says the victim reported an acquaintance said to meet him in the one-thousand block of 42nd Street South

As he arrived, a man and woman got into his vehicle and demanded money.

When he said he didn’t have cash, the man struck him in the head with what was thought to be a pistol.

He received a small cut to his head but did not require medical treatment.

Some items were taken and the suspects fled.

Police say the incident was not random as all involved are known to each other.