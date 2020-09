Arrest made in early September Jamestown stabbing

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Jamestown Police have made an arrest in a stabbing that took place September 2nd.

41-year-old Randy Houle has been arrested on aggravated assault and other charges.

Officials say the 63-year-old man who was stabbed suffered serious injuries and remains in a Fargo hospital.

Police say tips from the public helped identify Houle.

They have not said what led up to the stabbing.