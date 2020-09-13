U.S. Space Command Commander Coming To North Dakota Monday

Stops Planned in Grand Forks And Cavalier

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Commander of the U.S. Space Command is visiting North Dakota on Monday.

Sen. Kevin Cramer invited Gen. James Dickinson to the state during his nomination hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

They talked about the role UND could play as Space Command develops a University Affiliated Research Center.

He will also stop by the Cavalier Air Space Station.

“But now that he’s confirmed I’m really looking forward to hosting his visit to Grand Forks and Cavalier where we’ll have the opportunity once again to showcase North Dakota’s ability to be an important player in the future of space,” said Cramer.

Dickinson became Commander in July, replacing General Jay Raymond who was appointed and confirmed as Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force.