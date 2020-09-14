Fargo firefighters heading out west to help battle blazes

FARGO, ND — Fargo Firefighters left this morning for the west coast.

They will be assisting in the fire fight across the west as wildfires threaten lives and property.

According to the Fargo Fire Department Facebook page:

BC Carley and FFs Smith, Pearson, and Tollefson are departing this morning for Oregon to support the wildland fire fight. They will serve as part of a ND taskforce along with firefighters from Grand Forks Fire Department and Williston Fire Department.

We’ll have more details on their mission on line and tonight on KVRR Local News at Six and Nine.