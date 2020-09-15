North Dakota reports 235 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Tuesday
Cass County accounts for 4,328 of the total positive cases and 77 of the total deaths.
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 235 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Tuesday.
Thirty-six counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 79 and Morton County the second most with 30.
A man in his 80s from Burleigh County and a man in his 80s from Morton County died. Both men had underlying health conditions.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 16,064 positive cases, 62 current hospitalizations, 13,328 people recovered and 172 deaths.
2,038 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
547,945 – Total tests completed since pandemic began
235 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
16,064 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began
12.18% – Daily Positivity Rate**
2,564 – Total Active Cases -194 Individuals from yesterday
425 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (250 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
13,328 – Total recovered since pandemic began
62 – Currently Hospitalized -3 – Individuals from yesterday
2 – New Deaths*** (172 total deaths since the pandemic began)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Benson County – 1
- Bottineau County – 1
- Bowman County – 1
- Burke County – 1
- Burleigh County – 79
- Cass County – 27
- Cavalier County – 2
- Dickey County – 1
- Eddy County – 1
- Emmons County – 3
- Foster County – 1
- Grand Forks County – 10
- Grant County – 2
- LaMoure County – 1
- Logan County – 1
- McKenzie County – 2
- McLean County – 3
- Mercer County – 5
- Morton County – 30
- Mountrail County – 1
- Nelson County – 1
- Oliver County – 2
- Pembina County – 1
- Ramsey County – 1
- Renville County – 2
- Richland County – 1
- Rolette County – 1
- Sargent County – 4
- Sioux County – 2
- Stark County – 6
- Stutsman County – 1
- Traill County – 1
- Walsh County – 1
- Ward County – 13
- Wells County – 2
- Williams County – 23