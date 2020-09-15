North Dakota reports 235 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Tuesday

Cass County accounts for 4,328 of the total positive cases and 77 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 235 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Tuesday.

Thirty-six counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 79 and Morton County the second most with 30.

A man in his 80s from Burleigh County and a man in his 80s from Morton County died. Both men had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 16,064 positive cases, 62 current hospitalizations, 13,328 people recovered and 172 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

2,038 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

547,945 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

235 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

16,064 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

12.18% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,564 – Total Active Cases -194 Individuals from yesterday

425 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (250 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

13,328 – Total recovered since pandemic began

62 – Currently Hospitalized -3 – Individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths*** (172 total deaths since the pandemic began)



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY