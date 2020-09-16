North Dakota reports 269 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Wednesday

Cass County accounts for 4,407 of the total positive cases and 77 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 269 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths on Wednesday.

Thirty-five counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 80 and Williams County the second most with 49.

Two people from Burleigh County, two people from Eddy County and one person from McLean County died. All five people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 16,333 positive cases, 62 current hospitalizations, 13,628 people recovered and 177 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,209 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

553,163 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

269 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

16,333 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.35% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,528 – Total Active Cases -36 Individuals from yesterday

300 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (177 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

13,628 – Total recovered since pandemic began

62 – Currently Hospitalized +0 – Individuals from yesterday

5 – New Deaths*** (177 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Eddy County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Eddy County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY