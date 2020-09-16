UND Labs To Play Role In Testing COVID-19 UV Light Scanner/Disinfection Systems

The work is supported by a $1.5 million grant from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture

Courtesy: UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — COVID-19 detect-and-disinfect technology is being developed and tested right here in North Dakota.

SafetySpect, a California-based company, is bringing its virus-fighting solution to multiple UND labs for testing.

The UV light scanner/disinfection systems could decontaminate an entire surface by zapping it with a handheld ultraviolet light.

The hope is to have dozens of prototype systems manufactured in North Dakota and ready for use in fields including the global food-services industry and the U.S. Air Force.

