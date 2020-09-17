General Election: How you can vote in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–Cass County voters will have four ways to vote in the General Election in November.

Voters may submit an absentee ballot by mail or in person prior to the election or vote in person during the “Early Voting” period or on Election Day.

Absentee ballots can be mailed or returned in person to a secure drop box outside the Cass County Courthouse before 5 p.m. on November 2.

Six locations throughout Cass County will be open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. The locations include:

Ramada Inn – 3333 13th Ave. S., Fargo

DoubleTree Inn – 825 E. Beaton Dr., West Fargo

FargoDome – 1800 N. University Dr., Fargo

Fargo Civic Center – 207 4th St. N., Fargo

Hilton Garden Inn – 4351 17th Ave. S., Fargo

Days Inn – Casselton – 2050 Governor’s Dr.

A list of locations and times for the “Early Voting” period can be found here.

Anyone who has requested an absentee ballot for the General Election will begin receiving them the first week of October.

A list of voter requirements and deadlines can be found at casscountynd.gov/elections.