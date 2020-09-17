North Dakota reports 394 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Thursday

Cass County accounts for 4,456 of the total positive cases and 77 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 394 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths on Thursday.

Thirty-eight counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 74 and Stark County the second most with 64.

Four people from Burleigh County and one person from Ward County died. All five people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 16,723 positive cases, 69 current hospitalizations, 13,828 people recovered and 182 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,764 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

559,923 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

394 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

16,723 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

6.11% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,713 – Total Active Cases +185 Individuals from yesterday

200 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (160 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

13,828 – Total recovered since pandemic began

69 – Currently Hospitalized +7 – Individuals from yesterday

5 – New Deaths*** (182 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY