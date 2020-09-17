North Dakota reports 394 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Thursday
Cass County accounts for 4,456 of the total positive cases and 77 of the total deaths.
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 394 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths on Thursday.
Thirty-eight counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 74 and Stark County the second most with 64.
Four people from Burleigh County and one person from Ward County died. All five people had underlying health conditions.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 16,723 positive cases, 69 current hospitalizations, 13,828 people recovered and 182 deaths.
6,764 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
559,923 – Total tests completed since pandemic began
394 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
16,723 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began
6.11% – Daily Positivity Rate**
2,713 – Total Active Cases +185 Individuals from yesterday
200 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (160 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
13,828 – Total recovered since pandemic began
69 – Currently Hospitalized +7 – Individuals from yesterday
5 – New Deaths*** (182 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Adams County – 2
- Barnes County – 9
- Benson County – 8
- Billings County – 1
- Bottineau County – 1
- Bowman County – 1
- Burke County – 1
- Burleigh County – 74
- Cass County – 51
- Cavalier County – 1
- Dickey County – 1
- Dunn County – 1
- Emmons County – 18
- Grand Forks County – 18
- Griggs County – 2
- Hettinger County – 1
- Kidder County – 1
- McHenry County – 1
- McIntosh County – 2
- McKenzie County – 2
- McLean County – 4
- Mercer County – 4
- Morton County – 32
- Mountrail County – 6
- Pembina County – 2
- Ramsey County – 4
- Ransom County – 5
- Renville County – 4
- Richland County – 10
- Rolette County – 3
- Sargent County – 4
- Sioux County – 1
- Stark County – 64
- Steele County – 1
- Stutsman County – 2
- Traill County – 2
- Ward County – 33
- Williams County – 17