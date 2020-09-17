The Chamber Names Steve Scheel “2020 Legacy Leader”

FARGO, N.D. — Steve Scheel is awarded the 2020 Legacy Leader award at the Chamber’s 10th Annual Celebration.

The annual event recognizes all that the organization has accomplished over the past year, as well as the people who have made an impact in the community.

Born and raised in Fargo, Scheel is CEO of Scheels, one of the fifteen largest sporting goods stores in the nation.

He also volunteers with United Way, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and the Moorhead Healthy Community Initiative.

Although some members gathered in person including Scheel, others attended online.

Governor Doug Burgum joined virtually to congratulate him and express his pride in North Dakota’s “saving lives and livelihoods” approach to the pandemic.

The event also honored former Chamber president Craig Whitney, who died last December.