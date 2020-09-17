Vikings WR Thielen, Colts CB Rhodes, Reunite in Week Two Match-Up

Both joined Vikings in same year

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen is coming off a two touchdown, 110 yard receiving performance in week one.

Those numbers lead the team, however, week two presents a much different test going up against someone very familiar with his game in former teammate, corner back Xavier Rhodes.

Before signing with the Indianapolis Colts — Rhodes spent his first seven seasons with the Vikings coming up at the same time as Thielen. Both went up against each other since day one from rookie mini-camp on.

Rhodes is an All-Pro and now that both line up on opposite sides, — Thielen knows the challenge Rhodes presents.

“He knows me just like I know him so it definitely creates another challenge because he knows what I like to do,” Thielen said. “How I like to run routes. How I like to do certain things and vice versa. It creates a challenge that’s for sure but that’s just how this league works out. You figure it out on the fly and you go against who you gotta go against.”

In the Colts week one loss, Rhodes played in 43 of 50 defensive snaps.