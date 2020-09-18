Moorhead Area Public Schools Transitions High School Students To Distance Learning

The move is in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases among that age group

MOORHEAD, Minn- Moorhead High School will transition to distance learning on September 28.

Pre-K through 8th grade will continue with the hybrid model.

High School students will have an offsite learning day on September 23 to prepare for how distance learning will work.

They will learn from home for two weeks.

The students are tentatively scheduled to be back in school October 12th, depending on if cases continue to rise.

“We just know that our positive cases from a student standpoint are coming out of the high school and in order for us to help support contact tracing, we feel that this is the best thing we can do right now,” says the superintendent of Moorhead Area Public Schools Brandon Lunak.

There are around 1,800 Moorhead high school students.