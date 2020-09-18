Moorhead High School to transition to distance learning September 28

MAPS says its goal is to return MHS to a modified hybrid schedule as soon as possible.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead High School will transition to distance learning on September 28.

The Moorhead Area Public Schools’ Incident Command Team made the decision based on increased COVID-19 rates in the community.

Parents received a letter from Superintendent Brandon Lunak explaining the transition. High School students will have an offsite learning day on September 23 to prepare for how distance learning will work.

Pre-K through grade 8 will continue the current hybrid model.