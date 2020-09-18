North Dakota reports 508 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Cass County accounts for 4,533 of the total positive cases and 77 of the total deaths.
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 508 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Friday.
The COVID-19 cases mark a new single day high for the state.
Thirty-eight counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 84 and Cass County the second most with 77.
A man and woman in their 90s from Burleigh County died. Both people had underlying health conditions.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 17,230 positive cases, 77 current hospitalizations, 14,060 people recovered and 184 deaths.
10,006 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
569,913 – Total tests completed since pandemic began
508 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
17,230 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began
5.22% – Daily Positivity Rate**
2,986 – Total Active Cases +273 Individuals from yesterday
232 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (149 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
14,060 – Total recovered since pandemic began
77 – Currently Hospitalized +8 – Individuals from yesterday
2 – New Deaths*** (184 total deaths since the pandemic began)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Barnes County – 2
- Benson County – 27
- Billings County – 5
- Bottineau County – 2
- Burke County – 1
- Burleigh County – 84
- Cass County – 77
- Dickey County – 4
- Dunn County – 6
- Eddy County – 2
- Emmons County – 3
- Foster County – 2
- Grand Forks County – 66
- Griggs County – 3
- Kidder County – 1
- LaMoure County – 1
- McHenry County – 1
- McKenzie County – 5
- McLean County – 8
- Mercer County – 5
- Morton County – 33
- Nelson County – 1
- Oliver County – 1
- Pembina County – 2
- Pierce County – 1
- Ramsey County – 5
- Ransom County – 3
- Renville County – 5
- Richland County – 4
- Rolette County – 6
- Sargent County – 4
- Stark County – 57
- Stutsman County – 3
- Towner County – 1
- Traill County – 3
- Walsh County – 2
- Ward County – 52
- Williams County – 20