North Dakota reports 508 new COVID-19 cases Friday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 508 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Friday.

The COVID-19 cases mark a new single day high for the state.

Thirty-eight counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 84 and Cass County the second most with 77.

A man and woman in their 90s from Burleigh County died. Both people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 17,230 positive cases, 77 current hospitalizations, 14,060 people recovered and 184 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 4,533 of the total positive cases and 77 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

10,006 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

569,913 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

508 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

17,230 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.22% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,986 – Total Active Cases +273 Individuals from yesterday

232 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (149 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

14,060 – Total recovered since pandemic began

77 – Currently Hospitalized +8 – Individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths*** (184 total deaths since the pandemic began)



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY