North Dakota reports 287 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 287 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Monday.

Thirty-five counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 46 and Grand Forks County the second most with 42.

A man in his 80s from Rolette County died. The man reportedly had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 18,244 positive cases, 87 current hospitalizations, 14,841 people recovered and 193 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 4,722 of the total positive cases and 77 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,336 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

585,970 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

287 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

18,244 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

8.84% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,210 – Total Active Cases +2 Individuals from yesterday

283 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (176 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

14,841 – Total recovered since pandemic began

87 – Currently Hospitalized +6 – Individuals from yesterday

1 – New Deaths*** (193 total deaths since the pandemic began)



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY