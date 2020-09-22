Cass County COVID-19 Cases Rising Among 15-29 Year Old Age Group

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Cass Public Health Director Desi Fleming says COVID-19 cases are once again increasing “significantly” in Fargo and Cass County after a slowdown over the summer.

She says the highest age group now for infectious rates are the 15-29 year olds.

Fleming says research has found healthy, young adults that have had mild to no virus symptoms can see longer-term health problems that can linger months after diagnosis.

They’re being referred to now as “long-haulers” after a minor illness.

Fleming says county contact tracers are encountering some uncooperative people as information is sought which is vital to helping contain the spread of the virus.

Cass County currently has 515 active cases.

The county has has more than 4,700 cases during the pandemic and 77 deaths.