North Dakota reports 266 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Tuesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 266 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Tuesday.

Thirty-two counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 81 and Cass County the second most with 36.

A man in his 70s from Grand Forks County, a man in his 80s from Williams County and a woman in her 90s from Morton County died. All three people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 18,508 positive cases, 92 current hospitalizations, 15,220 people recovered and 196 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

2,976 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

588,751 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

266 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

18,508 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

9.14% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,092 – Total Active Cases -118 Individuals from yesterday

379 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (231 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

15,220 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

92 – Currently Hospitalized +5 – Individuals from yesterday

3 – New Deaths*** (196 total deaths since the pandemic began)



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY