North Dakota reports 266 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Tuesday
Cass County accounts for 4,767 of the total positive cases and 77 of the total deaths.
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 266 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Tuesday.
Thirty-two counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 81 and Cass County the second most with 36.
A man in his 70s from Grand Forks County, a man in his 80s from Williams County and a woman in her 90s from Morton County died. All three people had underlying health conditions.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 18,508 positive cases, 92 current hospitalizations, 15,220 people recovered and 196 deaths.
2,976 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
588,751 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
266 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
18,508 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
9.14% – Daily Positivity Rate**
3,092 – Total Active Cases -118 Individuals from yesterday
379 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (231 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
15,220 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
92 – Currently Hospitalized +5 – Individuals from yesterday
3 – New Deaths*** (196 total deaths since the pandemic began)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Barnes County – 1
- Benson County – 2
- Bottineau County – 4
- Burke County – 1
- Burleigh County – 81
- Cass County – 36
- Cavalier County – 1
- Dickey County – 3
- Dunn County – 6
- Emmons County – 2
- Foster County – 4
- Grand Forks County – 8
- Kidder County – 1
- Logan County – 7
- McIntosh County – 1
- McKenzie County – 12
- McLean County – 3
- Mercer County – 4
- Morton County – 30
- Mountrail County – 5
- Nelson County – 1
- Oliver County – 1
- Pembina County – 1
- Ramsey County – 1
- Ransom County – 1
- Sargent County – 2
- Stark County – 21
- Stutsman County – 2
- Traill County – 5
- Walsh County – 2
- Ward County – 3
- Williams County – 14