North Dakota reports 475 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 475 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths on Wednesday.

Forty-two counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 82 and Burleigh County the second most with 79.

Two men and five woman from several counties died. All seven people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 18,981 positive cases, 89 current hospitalizations, 15,476 people recovered and 203 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 4,849 of the total positive cases and 77 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,428 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

596,181 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

475 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

18,981 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

6.83% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,302 – Total Active Cases +210 Individuals from yesterday

256 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (183 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

15,476 – Total recovered since pandemic began

89 – Currently Hospitalized -3 – Individuals from yesterday

7 – New Deaths*** (203 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY