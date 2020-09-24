North Dakota reports 471 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths Thursday

Cass County accounts for 4,927 of the total positive cases and 77 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 471 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Thursday.

Thirty-seven counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 118 and Cass County the second most with 78.

Four men and four woman from three counties died. All but one person had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 19,451 positive cases, 89 current hospitalizations, 15,757 people recovered and 211 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,022 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

603,207 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

471 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

19,451 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

7.09% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,482 – Total Active Cases +180 Individuals from yesterday

281 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (186 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

15,757 – Total recovered since pandemic began

89 – Currently Hospitalized +0 – Individuals from yesterday

8 – New Deaths*** (211 total deaths since the pandemic began) *The website currently shows 212 deaths and will be updated shortly.



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Ward County with no underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 60s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY