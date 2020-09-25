North Dakota reports 436 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths Friday

Cass County accounts for 4,984 of the total positive cases and 77 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 436 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Friday.

Thirty-nine counties report new cases. Stark County reports the most new cases with 101 and Cass County the second most with 57.

Three men and five woman from four counties died. All eight people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 19,885 positive cases, 89 current hospitalizations, 16,104 people recovered and 219 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,814 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

609,021 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

436 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

19,885 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

7.97% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,562 Total Active Cases +79 Individuals from yesterday

347 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (253 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

16,104 – Total recovered since pandemic began

89 – Currently Hospitalized +0 – Individuals from yesterday

8 – New Deaths*** (219 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY