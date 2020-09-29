North Dakota reports 419 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths Tuesday

Cass County accounts for 5,250 of the total positive cases and 77 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 419 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths on Tuesday.

Forty-five counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 71 and Burleigh County the second most with 63.

Two men and three woman from four counties died. All five people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 21,401 positive cases, 105 current hospitalizations, 17,511 people recovered and 239 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

4,756 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

631,041 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

419 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

21,401 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

9.37% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,651 Total Active Cases -18 Individuals from yesterday

431 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (255 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

17,511 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

105 – Currently Hospitalized +0 – Individuals from yesterday

5 – New Deaths*** (239 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Grant County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY