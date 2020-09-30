A Second Lincoln Elementary Staff Member Gets COVID-19 This Week

FARGO, N.D. — Parents with children in Lincoln Elementary are being told that a staff member at the school has COVID-19.

It’s the second such notification this week.

In the letter to parents, the principal says the staff member was in contact with students and staff.

A list of close contacts of potential exposure was developed but no students were added to the list.

In this situation, they say close contacts had to be within six feet of the individual for at least 15 minutes.

A student at Lincoln did test positive for the virus around two weeks ago.