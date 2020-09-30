Bison fan keeps game-attendance streak alive, will be in Fargodome Saturday

Bob Clark has gone to every Bison home and away game since the start of the 1982 season.

FARGO, N.D. — Despite NDSU limiting attendance to players and their families for Saturday’s football game, one very dedicated fan will still get to see the Bison in person.

Bob Clark has been to every NDSU football home and away game since 1982.

Tuesday’s news that fans would no longer be allowed at the game on Saturday came as a shock to Clark, but the diehard fan is well known around the football program.

Those who knew his story reached out and Athletic Director Matt Larson called to tell Clark he would have a seat in the FargoDome.

“It is pretty cool if I am being honest. I wasn’t quite panicking yet, but I didn’t know exactly how I was going to get in the door. I was going to volunteer to work for your TV station, or for the newspaper or maybe I was going to sneak in the night before. I didn’t know what I was going to do,” said Clark.