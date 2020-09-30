Body of missing Itasca County man found near Lake Pokegama

UPDATE: The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled the missing person’s alert regarding Jeremiah Uti.

Uit’s body was found along the shorline of Lake Pokegama.

Authorities thanked everyone who assisted in the search for Uti.

ITASCA CO., Minn. — Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating 29 year old Jeremiah Uti.

He was last seen around Pine Landing Drive in Grand Rapids on the evening of September 27.

Uti was wearing tan/khaki pants, a black shirt and possibly “Vans” shoes.

He is 6’1”, weighs about 285 lbs, brown eyes, long black curly hair and has tattoos on both arms. His direction of travel is unknown.

If anyone has seen or has had contact with Jeremiah Uti, please contact Investigator Albert Morse with the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.