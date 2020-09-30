North Dakota reports 447 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 447 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Wednesday.

Forty-one counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 84 and Cass County the second most with 82.

Four men and four woman from four counties died. All eight people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 21,846 positive cases, 89 current hospitalizations, 17,938 people recovered and 247 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 5,334 of the total positive cases and 77 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,340 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

636,374 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

447 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

21,846 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.72% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,662 Total Active Cases +11 Individuals from yesterday

427 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (265 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

17,938 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

89 – Currently Hospitalized -16 – Individuals from yesterday

7 – New Deaths*** (246 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Mercer County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY