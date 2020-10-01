North Dakota reports 373 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths Thursday

Cass County accounts for 5,416 of the total positive cases and 77 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 373 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths on Thursday.

Thirty-seven counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 81 and Williams County the second most with 51.

Five men and four woman from five counties died. All nine people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 22,218 positive cases, 106 current hospitalizations, 18,272 people recovered and 256 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,080 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

642,453 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

373– Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

22,218 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

6.37% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,690 Total Active Cases +29 Individuals from yesterday

334 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (238 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

18,272 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

106 – Currently Hospitalized +17 – Individuals from yesterday

9 – New Deaths*** (256 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Divide County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Richland County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 50s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY