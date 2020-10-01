Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop in rural Glyndon on Wednesday

The driver is facing five charges.

GLYNDON, Minn.–The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday evening after he fled from a traffic stop in rural Glyndon.

A Clay County Deputy pulled a vehicle over on HWY 10 at approximately 9:22 p.m. because the registered driver of the vehicle did not have a valid driver’s license on file. While the deputy was speaking to the driver on the side of the road, the driver fled eastbound on HWY 10 at a high rate of speed.

As the driver continued eastbound, a Hawley Police Officer was able to deploy stop sticks to deflate some of the tires on the suspect vehicle. The Clay County Deputy was then able to conduct a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old James Helps of Richville, was taken into custody. A loaded firearm and illegal controlled substances were found in Helps’ vehicle.

Helps is charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, 1st degree sales of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless driving and driving with a cancelled driver’s license.