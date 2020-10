Man Arrested After High Speed Chase In Clay County

CLAY CO., Minn. — A Richville, Minnesota man landed in the Clay County Jail after a high speed chase east of Moorhead.

40-year-old James Helps, who doesn’t have a valid drivers license, was stopped by a deputy Wednesday night on Highway 10 near Glyndon.

Helps sped off as the deputy was talking to him.

A Hawley police officer dropped stop sticks on the road.

The deputy then performed a PIT maneuver to stop the car and helps was arrested.