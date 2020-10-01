Sanford Health prepared for increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

North Dakota reached a record high 106 hospitalizations as of Thursday.

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota has reached a record number of hospitalizations for those with COVID-19 related issues with 106 people statewide in the hospital.

This has caused concern about reaching hospital capacity and putting an added strain on staff.

Sanford Health facilities in Cass County say they are fully prepared to handle an increase of COVID-19 patients.

They have the ability to add hospital beds if needed.

“We have additional construction of beds that will open up hopefully before Thanksgiving here in our new medical center,” said Sanford Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Doug Griffin. “We have a space that we can continue to flex in and utilize in our medical centers as needed.”