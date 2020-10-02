Fargo man in gorilla suit threatens to blow up building

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police arrested a man in a gorilla suit for threatening neighbors at a northside apartment building. 26-year old Jorden Pickus was also armed with a machete.

Police responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the apartments in the 2700 block of 8th Street North, located west of the Northport Hornbacher’s, after a report of possible gunshots.

Sgt. Travis Moser says officers were able to contain Pickus to one apartment and evacuated about a half dozen residents of the building.

Pickus had threatened to blow up the building and everyone inside.

Police determined he had been setting off artillery-shell size fireworks.

Officers were able to talk to Pickus for about two hours and eventually convinced the heavily intoxicated man to surrender.

He was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, cleared, and taken to jail on a charge of terrorizing.