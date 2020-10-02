North Dakota reports 477 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths Friday

Cass County accounts for 5,500 of the total positive cases and 78 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 477 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Friday.

Forty-one counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 85 and Burleigh County the second most with 81.

Five men and Three woman from six counties died. All eight people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 22,694 positive cases, 111 current hospitalizations, 18,691 people recovered and 264 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,549 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

649,885 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

477– Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

22,694 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

6.57% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,739 Total Active Cases +49 Individuals from yesterday

419 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (324 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

18,691 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

111 – Currently Hospitalized +5 – Individuals from yesterday

8 – New Deaths*** (264 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 100s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.



