House Minority Leader & Other Top Minnesota Republicans Test Negative for COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt reports he has tested negative for COVID-19 after his encounter with President Trump this week.

Daudt was part of a group of Republican leaders who met with the president as he made a stop in the Twin Cities on Wednesday before heading north for a rally in Duluth.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, who was also in the group, said he was also isolating and getting tested.

Minnesota’s GOP congressional delegation also traveled on Air Force One with the president to Duluth.

Friday, all three members, Reps. Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer, and Jim Hagedorn, announced they had tested negative.