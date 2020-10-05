Golden Drive Homeless Kids delivers birthday bags

Over 120 bags filled with birthday goods will be delivered to West Fargo schools, Fraser Daycare, Churches United and Youthworks.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Golden Drive Homeless Kids is bringing birthday essentials to children in need.

The organization will be delivering birthday bags to West Fargo schools, Fraser Daycare, Churches United and Youthworks.

Each gift bag includes cake mix, frosting, party favors and ice cream and custard coupons.

Cass Clay Creamery and Preference Employment Solutions donated goods and put the bags together to give kids something to smile about.

“It is this community that has donated and helped and raised all of this. It is very very nice,” said the organizations founder, Sue Baron. “It’s very nice to know that people out there care and they give the kids hope.”

Over 120 bags will be distributed.