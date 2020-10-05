North Dakota reports 312 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Monday

Cass County accounts for 5,728 of the total positive cases and 78 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 312 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Monday.

Thirty-three counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 50 and Burleigh and Grand Forks County the second most with 47 each.

A woman in her 90s from McHenry County, a woman in her 80s from Stark County and a man in his 80s from Ward County died. All three people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 23,862 positive cases, 112 current hospitalizations, 19,892 people recovered and 277 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

4,737 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

666,931 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

312 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

23,862 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

7.03% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,693 Total Active Cases -86 Individuals from yesterday

395 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (292 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

19,892 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

112 – Currently Hospitalized +12 – Individuals from yesterday

3 – New Deaths*** (277 total deaths since the pandemic began)



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY