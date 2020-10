Student At Lincoln Elementary In Fargo Gets COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. — Another student at Lincoln Elementary in Fargo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Parents were notified in a letter from school administration.

They developed a list of close contacts of potential exposure and called those families.

Staff and students had to be within six feet of the student for at least 15 minutes to be considered a close contact.

Last week, parents were notified that a second staff member got the virus.