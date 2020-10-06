Former U.S. Senator Mark Andrews Dies at 94

Former North Dakota Republican Senator Mark Andrews has died at the age of 94.

Andrews was born in Fargo, served in the Army and graduated from NDSU.

He was elected to Congress in 1963 during a special election and served until 1981 when he was elected to the Senate.

Andrews served one-term after losing to Democrat Kent Conrad in 1986.

Following his political career, he started a consulting firm in Washington, D.C.

His family says due to the pandemic, there will be a private service that will be shared on Hanson-Runsvold’s website.