North Dakota reports 503 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Tuesday

Cass County accounts for 5,812 of the total positive cases and 78 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 503 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Tuesday.

Forty-seven counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 102 and Cass County the second most with 81.

A man in his 70s from Rolette County, a woman in her 80s from Stark County and a man in his 90s from Stark County died. All three people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 24,364 positive cases, 116 current hospitalizations, 20,392 people recovered and 280 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,103 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

673,003 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

503 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

24,364 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.69% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,692 Total Active Cases -1 Individuals from yesterday

500 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (309 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

20,392 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

116 – Curren­tly Hospitalized +4 – Individuals from yesterday

3 – New Deaths*** (280 total deaths since the pandemic began)



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY