Dorothy Day Mosaic Finalized

After over a year of hard work Volunteers finish tribute to human rights activist.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Pastor Joe Larson with St. Mark’s Lutheran Church along with several other volunteers put the finishing touches on the Dorothy Day mosaic.

After starting the project last November, the team is finally putting the last dye on the grout and framing the piece as a homage to a leading women helping feed people in need.

With the help of Churches United, Pastor Joe hopes to create more art for organizations doing social projects.

“What’s exciting is that this work of art is going to be here at the food pantry. So, everyday when dozens of people are coming in they are going to get to sit here and enjoy this beautiful work of art that represents them and their need for food,” Larson said.

Pastor Joe and the volunteers believe the art showcases the passion to lift spirits.