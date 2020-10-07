Reporting lag results in 24 COVID-19 deaths being recorded Wednesday

Cass County accounts for 5,946 of the total positive cases and 78 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 495 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Wednesday.

Forty-four counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 134 and Burleigh County the second most with 80.

The North Dakota Department of Health says an additional lag in reported deaths caused an abundance of deaths to be reported on Wednesday. Six of the deaths occurred between four and seven days ago, six deaths occurred on Sunday, four on Monday and eight on Tuesday.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 24,857 positive cases, 116 current hospitalizations, 20,847 people recovered and 304 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,561 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

679,564 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

495 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

24,857 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

7.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,706 Total Active Cases +14 Individuals from yesterday

455 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (265 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

20,847 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

116 – Curren­tly Hospitalized +0 – Individuals from yesterday

24 – New Deaths*** (304 total deaths since the pandemic began)

Please note: Death information is shared as it’s reported to the NDDoH. A typical lag in reporting for deaths is 1-3 days. Due to an additional lag in reporting to the NDDoH, six of the individuals reported out today have a date of death between 4-7 days ago. Of the remaining 18 deaths, 8 occurred on 10/6, 4 occurred on 10/5 and 6 occurred on 10/4.



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Barnes County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 60s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 50s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Sheridan County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Man in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY