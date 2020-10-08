FM Raise Your Spirits 4th Annual Gala to go on in-person

Around 200 guests are expected

FARGO, N.D. — Running a nonprofit can be challenging all on its own, but throw in a pandemic and the obstacles become that much bigger.

“Just plain and simple is the ability not to be able to fundraise,” says FM Raise Your Spirits Chairman Bob Stromberg. “Pandemic or no pandemic, they need the money.”

Getting the charities that money is the goal of FM Raise Your Spirits’ 4th Annual Gala.

The organization’s overall mission is to raise awareness and funds for nonprofits in the area.

This year’s event is in support of Friends of the Children, a new group in Fargo-Moorhead focused on mentoring youth.

“The goal is to be safe, but to raise money for those who need it,” explains Stromberg.

Besides monetary donations, a silent auction is one of the ways the organization is raising that money.

“We love having locally-made items here,” says FM Raise Your Spirits Social Media Coordinator Faye Thorseth. “It’s a lot of fun to showcase all of the talented artists that we have here.”

But with social gatherings come safety concerns.

Around 200 guests are expected at the Holiday Inn’s Harvest Hall, which normally seats 400.

Those with FM Raise Your Spirits say they’re taking precautions to make it a safe night for everyone, both at dinner and the silent auction.

Arrows on the floors ensure everyone walks in one direction and all are expected to wear face masks.

There’s extra spacing between tables, and hand-sanitizing stations are available.

“We’ll have a lot of volunteers on hand to make sure that we’ve got eyes everywhere, to make sure that masks are up, and we’re ready to rock and roll!” smiled Thorseth.

Stromberg adds, “The community has really rallied to try to have at least a couple of these events, and we’re thrilled that ours is one them that’s going to go forward.”

To find out more about Friends of the Children, click here.