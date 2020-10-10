Truckers drive through West Fargo to raise money for Special Olympics North Dakota

More than 40 trucks took part in the event

WEST FARGO, N.D.-The North Dakota trucking community and local law enforcement host their annual drive to raise awareness and funds for the state’s Special Olympics.

Chad Sorensen works at Kyllo Trucking Inc. in Larimore, North Dakota.

He’s been part of the truck drive for the Special Olympics North Dakota for over a decade.

“It’s just a fundraiser that brings the truck drivers together and raises funds for special Olympics athletes and helps support their sports and events,” said Chad Sorensen, who works at Kyllo Trucking Inc.

One thing he looks forward to every year is catching up with the friends he has met over the years.

“It’s just good you just build relationships with the athletes, the law enforcement, fellow drivers, everything about it. It’s good,” Sorensen said.

He’s also been the leading pack of those drives for eight out of the 11 years he has attended.

“That’s the truck that gets to lead the entire convoy as well as the tail end,” the President of Special Olympics North Dakota Kathy Meagher said.

Local law enforcement were also at the event escorting the trucks on a route through West Fargo.

The special olympics athletes however were not able to attend the event due to COVID-19.

“We do miss that spark and that happiness and the enjoyment of life, but at the same time, the truckers have said. You know, we are a non profit organization without raising revenue we can’t do programs. So equally important are fundraisers like this. So again, this is why they said we need to do this,” Meagher said.

Here is the link to donate.