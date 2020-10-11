COVID-19 Numbers for Sunday, October 11, 2020

Minnesota has 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,450 new positive cases.

All of the deaths come from southern Minnesota in people 45 and older.

Three lived in assisted living facilities, while seven lived in private residences.

North Dakota records 3 more COVID-19 deaths and another 640 positive cases.

The deaths include two men and a woman, all over 70 with underlying health conditions, in Emmons, Kidder and Stark counties.

Cass County leads the new case count with 145 followed by Burleigh with 134.

Active cases are up around 250 to 4,426.

It’s the fourth straight day of record active cases.

South Dakota is not reporting any new deaths from the virus but the state has another 617 new cases.

There are more than 5,800 active cases, an increase of 332 since Saturday’s report.

Hospitalizations dropped by one, to 266. COVID-19 patients occupy 11% of the state’s hospital beds.