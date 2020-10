Man Arrested After Leaving Hunter Bar In Stolen Vehicle

CASS CO., N.D. — A St. Joseph, Minnesota man is stopped and arrested for taking a vehicle from the parking lot of C & I Bar in Hunter, North Dakota.

Cass County deputies spotted 30-year-old Marshall Strand heading down highway 18 north of Casselton around 2:40 this morning.

They eventually got him to stop and arrested him on multiple charges including theft & DUI.

The vehicle was returned to the owners while Stand was taken to jail.