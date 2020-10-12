North Dakota reports 475 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths Monday

Cass County accounts for 6,535 of the total positive cases and 78 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 475 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths on Monday.

Forty-one counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 90 and Stark County the second most with 59.

Four men and two women from four counties died. All six people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 27,737 positive cases, 158 current hospitalizations, 22,846 people recovered and 345 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,599 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

717,732 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

475 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

27,737 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.89% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,546 Total Active Cases +120 Individuals from yesterday

346 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (243 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

22,846 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

158 – Curren­tly Hospitalized +14 – Individuals from yesterday

6 – New Deaths*** (345 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 50s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Nelson County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Nelson County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Traill County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Traill County with underlying health conditions.



