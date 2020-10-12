Peacetime Emergency Allowed To Stand Again After Votes By Minnesota Legislature

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed another extension of the peacetime emergency in response to the ongoing pandemic and it survives a vote of the legislature.

He has to call the legislature into special session each time so they can vote.

Before the House voted to let Walz keep his emergency powers, the Senate voted 36-31 to end the emergency.

It’s the fifth time the Republican-controlled chamber has voted to end Walz’s powers.

Democratic Sen. Kent Eken was again the only senator to break party ranks.