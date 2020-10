West Acres Mall Announces New Store Coming

The store is set to open 'Winter 2021'

FARGO, N.D — West Acres Mall in Fargo announces a new store is set to open next year.

Athleta, a women’s activewear brand, will take the open space next to Loft.

The store is apart of Gap Inc. which owns Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic.

The exact opening date wasn’t announced but the wall outside the store says ‘Coming Winter 2021.’