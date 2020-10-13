North Dakota reports 517 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths Tuesday

Cass County accounts for 6,703 of the total positive cases and 78 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 517 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Tuesday.

Forty counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 160 and Burleigh County the second most with 109.

Five men and seven women from eight counties died. All 12 people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 28,245 positive cases, 158 current hospitalizations, 23,288 people recovered and 357 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,452 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

723,102 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

517 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

28,245 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

10.13% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,600 Total Active Cases +54 Individuals from yesterday

442 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (277 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

23,288 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

158 – Curren­tly Hospitalized +0 – Individuals from yesterday

12 – New Deaths*** (357 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Bowman County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Walsh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 100s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY