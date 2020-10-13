North Dakota reports 517 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths Tuesday
Cass County accounts for 6,703 of the total positive cases and 78 of the total deaths.
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 517 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Tuesday.
Forty counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 160 and Burleigh County the second most with 109.
Five men and seven women from eight counties died. All 12 people had underlying health conditions.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 28,245 positive cases, 158 current hospitalizations, 23,288 people recovered and 357 deaths.
5,452 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
723,102 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
517 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
28,245 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
10.13% – Daily Positivity Rate**
4,600 Total Active Cases +54 Individuals from yesterday
442 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (277 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
23,288 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
158 – Currently Hospitalized +0 – Individuals from yesterday
12 – New Deaths*** (357 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Bowman County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 70s from Walsh County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 100s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Adams County – 2
- Barnes County – 5
- Benson County – 2
- Bottineau County – 4
- Burleigh County – 109
- Cass County – 160
- Dickey County – 5
- Divide County – 4
- Dunn County – 2
- Eddy County – 1
- Emmons County – 3
- Foster County – 10
- Grand Forks County – 37
- Grant County – 1
- Griggs County – 2
- Hettinger County – 2
- McIntosh County – 2
- McKenzie County – 5
- McLean County – 6
- Mercer County – 4
- Morton County – 32
- Mountrail County – 10
- Nelson County – 6
- Oliver County – 3
- Pembina County – 2
- Pierce County – 1
- Ramsey County – 5
- Ransom County – 3
- Richland County – 2
- Rolette County – 4
- Sargent County – 2
- Sioux County – 10
- Stark County – 5
- Stutsman County – 15
- Towner County – 1
- Traill County – 7
- Walsh County – 6
- Ward County – 20
- Wells County – 2
- Williams County – 15